Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Raymond James

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.34.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $10.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. Regions Financial has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 212,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 32.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 43,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

