Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RL. Cowen cut Ralph Lauren from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Ralph Lauren from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of RL opened at $71.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,302,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,908,000 after acquiring an additional 377,663 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,816,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,427,000 after acquiring an additional 637,033 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,375,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,906,000 after acquiring an additional 123,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 849,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,090,000 after acquiring an additional 335,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

