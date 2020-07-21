Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Republic Services continues to grow internally with the help of long-term contracts for the collection, recycling and disposal of solid waste materials. The company is focused on increasing its operational efficiency by shifting to compressed natural gas collection vehicles and converting rear-loading trucks to automated-side loaders to reduce costs and improve profitability. Consistency in dividend payments and share buybacks not only boost investor confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. On the flip side, the company's operation in a highly competitive solid waste industry remains a concern. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Seasoanlity continues to act as a major headwind. Partly due to these negatives, shares of Republic Services have declined over the past year.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.92.

Shares of RSG opened at $85.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.46.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

