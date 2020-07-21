SAP’s (SAP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.20.

SAP stock opened at $159.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $190.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SAP has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $159.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.36.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SAP by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,496,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

