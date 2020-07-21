SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLG. Citigroup lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BTIG Research restated a market perform rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.60.

NYSE SLG opened at $46.30 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.05.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,969,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 21,068 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,869,000 after buying an additional 109,198 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

