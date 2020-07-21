State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.94.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $60.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. State Street has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.17.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 18,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 19,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

