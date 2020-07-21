State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on STT. UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.94.

Shares of STT stock opened at $60.36 on Monday. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 70.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

