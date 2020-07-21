Northland Securities Boosts Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target to $14.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Talos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE:TALO opened at $8.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.24. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.29. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $187.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 17.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 1,252.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

