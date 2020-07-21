Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TWTR. TheStreet downgraded Twitter from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Twitter from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Twitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $37.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $268,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $31,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,719 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,492,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $626,106,000 after purchasing an additional 543,601 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,142,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $396,471,000 after purchasing an additional 888,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $224,219,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,630,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $113,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,968 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,449,000 after purchasing an additional 703,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Analyst Recommendations for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

