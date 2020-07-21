Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TECK. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $11.70 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.36.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 90.9% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,624,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,650 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,021,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,628,000 after buying an additional 2,045,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $105,890,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teck Resources by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after buying an additional 757,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Teck Resources by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,707,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after buying an additional 1,421,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

