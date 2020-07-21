Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.76.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $262.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of -97.40 and a beta of 1.66. Twilio has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $264.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $6,573,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $295,462.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,195 shares of company stock valued at $102,326,806. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 61.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $87,917,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $52,515,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $39,760,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

