Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.33.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.40. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 163,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 114,161 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

