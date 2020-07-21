Visteon (NYSE:VC) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Shares of NYSE VC opened at $71.72 on Monday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average is $68.35.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Visteon by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

