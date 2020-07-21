Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at KeyCorp

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.40.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $101.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.47. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,257,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,244,000 after purchasing an additional 210,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,490,000 after acquiring an additional 174,565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Waste Connections by 8.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,583,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,339,000 after acquiring an additional 427,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $474,668,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 17.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,598,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,051,000 after acquiring an additional 530,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

