Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Shares of XEC opened at $24.57 on Monday. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 501.9% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 366,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 305,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

