Chubb (NYSE:CB) Rating Increased to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chubb from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.76.

CB stock opened at $134.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.34. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chubb by 53.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 11.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Chubb by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $1,567,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

