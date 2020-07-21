WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Northland Securities

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price objective lifted by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.25 to $6.75 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of WPX opened at $5.56 on Monday. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPX. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in WPX Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

