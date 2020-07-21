Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.83.

Microsoft stock opened at $211.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.26. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,604.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 518.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 16,923 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% in the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 10,567 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 28,998 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

