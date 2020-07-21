TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRTX. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 225.54 and a quick ratio of 225.54. The company has a market cap of $608.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 266,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

