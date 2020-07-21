10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) PT Raised to $105.00

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

NYSE:TXG opened at $93.00 on Monday. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $108.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $668,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 582,196 shares in the company, valued at $51,896,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $773,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,947,228.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,717,319 shares of company stock worth $449,749,645.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 151,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

