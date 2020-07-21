Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,082.28

Shares of Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,082.28 and traded as low as $660.00. Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at $685.00, with a volume of 5,005 shares.

Several research firms have commented on STB. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 754.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,082.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.57 million and a P/E ratio of 4.12.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 178.60 ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 175.20 ($2.16) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Secure Trust Bank Plc will post 18054.2065778 EPS for the current year.

About Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.