Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of WPM opened at $49.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 183.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.67 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 45,096 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $296,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $24,300,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5,155.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

