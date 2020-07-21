Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.40.
Shares of WPM opened at $49.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 183.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 45,096 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $296,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $24,300,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5,155.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.