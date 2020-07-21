American Airlines Group’s (AAL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $18.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAL. Barclays lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.82.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -14.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $949,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

