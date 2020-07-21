Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.82.

NYSE:CAH opened at $53.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $3,313,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,671.4% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 307.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

