Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Raymond James

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

BSM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

BSM stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 42.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.