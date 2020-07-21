Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

BSAC stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,781,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,211,000 after purchasing an additional 828,087 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

