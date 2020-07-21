Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

BSAC stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,781,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,211,000 after purchasing an additional 828,087 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Black Stone Minerals Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Raymond James
Black Stone Minerals Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Raymond James
Banco Santander-Chile Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Banco Santander-Chile Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Boot Barn Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Boot Barn Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
BlackRock Price Target Raised to $640.00 at Argus
BlackRock Price Target Raised to $640.00 at Argus
BlackRock Price Target Increased to $685.00 by Analysts at Citigroup
BlackRock Price Target Increased to $685.00 by Analysts at Citigroup
BlackRock Price Target Raised to $620.00 at BMO Capital Markets
BlackRock Price Target Raised to $620.00 at BMO Capital Markets


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report