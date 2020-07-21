Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

BOOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a negative rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Boot Barn stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $533.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 3.01.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Boot Barn by 7.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Boot Barn by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

