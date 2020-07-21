BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $640.00 at Argus

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price upped by Argus from $530.00 to $640.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BLK. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $597.36.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK opened at $579.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $550.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.51. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total transaction of $795,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,546 shares of company stock worth $6,382,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $30,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $233,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 133.7% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.