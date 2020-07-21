BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $685.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $630.00 to $685.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on BlackRock from $600.00 to $633.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $597.36.

BLK stock opened at $579.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $550.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.51. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $592.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,691 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Black Stone Minerals Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Raymond James
Black Stone Minerals Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Raymond James
Banco Santander-Chile Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Banco Santander-Chile Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Boot Barn Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Boot Barn Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
BlackRock Price Target Raised to $640.00 at Argus
BlackRock Price Target Raised to $640.00 at Argus
BlackRock Price Target Increased to $685.00 by Analysts at Citigroup
BlackRock Price Target Increased to $685.00 by Analysts at Citigroup
BlackRock Price Target Raised to $620.00 at BMO Capital Markets
BlackRock Price Target Raised to $620.00 at BMO Capital Markets


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report