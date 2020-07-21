BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $685.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $630.00 to $685.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on BlackRock from $600.00 to $633.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $597.36.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock opened at $579.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $550.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.51. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $592.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,691 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.