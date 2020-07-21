BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $620.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $560.00 to $620.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $597.36.

BlackRock stock opened at $579.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $592.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total value of $791,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,691. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,086,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,218,129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,639,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Analyst Recommendations for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

