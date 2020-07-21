Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.97.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $35.94 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

