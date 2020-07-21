Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. CIBC cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.00.

NYSE ARE opened at $165.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $175.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $451,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,809,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $1,568,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,951,319.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,755. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Analyst Recommendations for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

