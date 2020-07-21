Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given a $15.75 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AQN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 46,007 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 27,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 88,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

