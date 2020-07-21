Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given a $17.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TD Securities set a $17.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AQN. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Shares of AQN opened at $13.50 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Black Stone Minerals Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Raymond James
Black Stone Minerals Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Raymond James
Banco Santander-Chile Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Banco Santander-Chile Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Boot Barn Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Boot Barn Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
BlackRock Price Target Raised to $640.00 at Argus
BlackRock Price Target Raised to $640.00 at Argus
BlackRock Price Target Increased to $685.00 by Analysts at Citigroup
BlackRock Price Target Increased to $685.00 by Analysts at Citigroup
BlackRock Price Target Raised to $620.00 at BMO Capital Markets
BlackRock Price Target Raised to $620.00 at BMO Capital Markets


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report