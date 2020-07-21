Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given a $17.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TD Securities set a $17.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AQN. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN opened at $13.50 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.