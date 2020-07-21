Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Autoliv from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.70.

Shares of ALV opened at $65.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.98%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $45,932.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Autoliv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 22.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 38.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

