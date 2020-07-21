Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Robert W. Baird

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.38.

ALLE opened at $107.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average of $108.88. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The business had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 843.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Allegion by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Allegion by 431.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Allegion by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

