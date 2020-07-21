Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Raised to $65.00 at Scotiabank

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.58.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $68.62 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,730,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,084 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,269,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,117,000 after acquiring an additional 273,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,473,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,414,000 after acquiring an additional 229,481 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,395,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,553,000 after acquiring an additional 480,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,347,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

