ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) Stock Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.11

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and traded as high as $33.87. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 4,271,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 50,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 459.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Black Stone Minerals Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Raymond James
Black Stone Minerals Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Raymond James
Banco Santander-Chile Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Banco Santander-Chile Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Boot Barn Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Boot Barn Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
BlackRock Price Target Raised to $640.00 at Argus
BlackRock Price Target Raised to $640.00 at Argus
BlackRock Price Target Increased to $685.00 by Analysts at Citigroup
BlackRock Price Target Increased to $685.00 by Analysts at Citigroup
BlackRock Price Target Raised to $620.00 at BMO Capital Markets
BlackRock Price Target Raised to $620.00 at BMO Capital Markets


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report