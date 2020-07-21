ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) Stock Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.11

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and traded as high as $33.87. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 4,271,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 50,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 459.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter.

