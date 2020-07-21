Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.58.

NYSE:AEM opened at $68.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $69.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,730,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,084 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,269,390 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,117,000 after purchasing an additional 273,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,473,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,414,000 after purchasing an additional 229,481 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,395,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,553,000 after purchasing an additional 480,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,347,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

