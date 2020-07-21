Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $11.70 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Alcoa from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $12.72 on Monday. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $17,020,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 700.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

