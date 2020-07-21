Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to “Neutral”

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SVM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.80 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Silvercorp Metals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $7.08 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.18.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This is a boost from Silvercorp Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

