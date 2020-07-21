Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Bank of America

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $88.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.65.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $95.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average is $82.21. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $781,896.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,943 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 191,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,724,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,201,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,022,000 after buying an additional 225,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 296,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,231,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

