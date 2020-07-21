Amedisys (AMED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amedisys to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amedisys alerts:

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $216.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $218.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.59.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total transaction of $4,108,974.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $152,572.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,755.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,081 shares of company stock worth $6,939,248 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMED has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Amedisys from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.93.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.