Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.46

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and traded as high as $26.00. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 242 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFNNF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

