Toromont Industries (TIH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Toromont Industries to post earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$715.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$748.40 million.

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$73.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$68.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.75. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$52.36 and a one year high of C$74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$82.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.38.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$140,760. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.59, for a total transaction of C$187,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,276 shares in the company, valued at C$10,845,344.84. Insiders sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $874,313 over the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

