B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Scotiabank

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BTG has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.60 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.80.

B2Gold stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $6.50.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $5,538,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

