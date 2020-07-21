Franklin Resources (BEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.