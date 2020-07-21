Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.46

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and traded as high as $4.47. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 194,100 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund by 61.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NCV)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Black Stone Minerals Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Raymond James
Black Stone Minerals Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Raymond James
Banco Santander-Chile Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Banco Santander-Chile Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Boot Barn Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Boot Barn Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
BlackRock Price Target Raised to $640.00 at Argus
BlackRock Price Target Raised to $640.00 at Argus
BlackRock Price Target Increased to $685.00 by Analysts at Citigroup
BlackRock Price Target Increased to $685.00 by Analysts at Citigroup
BlackRock Price Target Raised to $620.00 at BMO Capital Markets
BlackRock Price Target Raised to $620.00 at BMO Capital Markets


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report