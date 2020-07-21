Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.46

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and traded as high as $4.47. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 194,100 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund by 61.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NCV)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

