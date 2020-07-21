Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.94

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and traded as high as $17.06. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 108,200 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF)
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
