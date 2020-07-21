Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.94

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and traded as high as $17.06. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 108,200 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,832,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 324,178 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $7,476,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 53,381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $5,633,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

