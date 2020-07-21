Ashland Global (ASH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Ashland Global to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.75 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ashland Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average is $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Ashland Global Company Profile
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
