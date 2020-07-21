Ashland Global (ASH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Ashland Global to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.75 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ashland Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average is $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

